Contrasting Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Select Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.37 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Select Energy Services $764.62 million 1.10 -$42.22 million ($0.16) -45.81

Select Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

63.3% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and Select Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 Select Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.14%. Select Energy Services has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.07%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than ProFrac.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A Select Energy Services -1.35% -5.29% -3.96%

Summary

ProFrac beats Select Energy Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Select Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent pipeline infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals, water treatment solutions, and services used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymers, viscosity, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping service companies. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.