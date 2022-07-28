Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) versus Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Financial Survey

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Enovix alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and Evercel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million ($1.05) -10.46 Evercel $45.08 million 1.09 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 169.58%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Evercel.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Evercel

(Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.