Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentex by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 8,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 916,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

