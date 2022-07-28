William Blair Reaffirms Mkt Perform Rating for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

William Blair reaffirmed their mkt perform rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

