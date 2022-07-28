LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE:LC opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $516,831. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in LendingClub by 38.4% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

