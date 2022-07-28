HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wedbush

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $666.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Insider Activity at HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $789,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

