Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

