FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at UBS Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. FOX has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

