Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $170.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

