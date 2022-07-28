Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,716,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.