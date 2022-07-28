Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $77.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SR. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

