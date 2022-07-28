Evercore ISI Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $120.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Walmart stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

