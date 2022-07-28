Scotiabank Lowers CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

CIXX opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CI Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after purchasing an additional 391,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 157.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

