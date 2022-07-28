AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Lowered to C$40.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

