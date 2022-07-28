Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.