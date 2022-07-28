Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.