Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $52.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. Newmont has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 1,879.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 336,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.