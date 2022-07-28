OTR Global Initiates Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Research analysts at OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

ON Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. ON has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $100,520,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at $34,065,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

