Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %
UL opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $58.16.
Institutional Trading of Unilever
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
