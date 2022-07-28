Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

UL opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

About Unilever

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.