Credit Suisse Group Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $35.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

