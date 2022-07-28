Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

