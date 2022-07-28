Barclays Boosts 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Price Target to GBX 4,800

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,800 ($57.83) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FRRFF stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.
