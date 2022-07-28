Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRRPF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

