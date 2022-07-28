Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

GNCGY opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

