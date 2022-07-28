IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

IGM Financial stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.