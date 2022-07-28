IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.
IGM Financial Trading Up 2.0 %
IGM Financial stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.