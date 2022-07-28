JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 201

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 201 ($2.42) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBPFF. HSBC downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

