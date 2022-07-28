Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given New €265.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MURGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($271.43) to €270.00 ($275.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.20.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 1.7 %

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.