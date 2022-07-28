JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Target Price to 70.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.