Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Lowered to CHF 277

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Sika Stock Performance

SXYAY stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. Sika has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

