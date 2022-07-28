Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,160 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($28.31) to GBX 2,160 ($26.02) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RTBBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Rathbones Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rathbones Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of RTBBF stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

