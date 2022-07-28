Societe Generale Trims Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Target Price to CHF 87

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered Swiss Re from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.86.

SSREY opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

