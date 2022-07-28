Credit Suisse Group Cuts Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target to €45.00

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMFKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($57.17) to €40.80 ($41.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,495.27.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

