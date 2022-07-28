JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEOEY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

