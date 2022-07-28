ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ImmunoGen Stock Performance
ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
