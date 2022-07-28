ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3,959.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.