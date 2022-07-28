Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.