Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Materialise Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of MTLS stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Materialise has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.78 million, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
