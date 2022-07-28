Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Materialise has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.78 million, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

