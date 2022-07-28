Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

