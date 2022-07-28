Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.22. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 27,348 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

