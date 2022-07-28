American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 5.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,096,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 984,825 shares during the period.

AEO stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

