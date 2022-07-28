Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Coty by 421.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 663,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,152 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.