Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $365.08

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.08 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 342.80 ($4.13). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 344.60 ($4.15), with a volume of 159,582 shares.

VSVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.72) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 480 ($5.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 454 ($5.47).

The firm has a market cap of £934.60 million and a PE ratio of 931.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 329.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 365.08.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

