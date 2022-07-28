Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.56

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $0.73. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 236,088 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Read More

