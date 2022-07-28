Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.41

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.41 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.68). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 261,739 shares.

Vertu Motors Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15. The firm has a market cap of £201.69 million and a P/E ratio of 359.38.

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Insider Activity at Vertu Motors

About Vertu Motors

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester acquired 39,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £20,041.47 ($24,146.35). In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester acquired 39,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £20,041.47 ($24,146.35). Also, insider Karen Anderson acquired 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,164.17).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

