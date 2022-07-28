Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $450.84

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 450.84 ($5.43) and traded as low as GBX 418.55 ($5.04). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.06), with a volume of 69,412 shares.

Somero Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £235.02 million and a P/E ratio of 823.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 450.84.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

