Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.63

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.63 and traded as low as $36.50. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 13,707 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

