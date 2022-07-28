Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.63

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.63 and traded as low as $36.50. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 13,707 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
