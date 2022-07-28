Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $12.83. Veru shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 6,496,450 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Veru Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of -0.41.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 302.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

