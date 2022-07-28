GoPro (GPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. GoPro has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $970.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

In other GoPro news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $34,491.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $34,491.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,203.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,391 shares of company stock worth $464,845 over the last ninety days. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 44.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 37.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

