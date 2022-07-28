Diodes (DIOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. Diodes has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

