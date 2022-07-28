CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Several research firms have commented on CCCS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 563.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 47,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

