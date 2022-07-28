Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Stories

